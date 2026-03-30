Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a reduction in the monthly quota for the BUDI95 programme. Aside from the updated limits, the Prime Minister also disclosed that the government will implement tighter controls to prevent misappropriation of subsidised RON95 petrol. At the time, he made no mention of the specifics. But now, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has revealed one such measure: the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) at high-risk locations.

According to KPDN enforcement director general Datuk Azman Adam, this initiative serves to enable more effective monitoring. He went on to explain that footage will be sent directly to the KPDN enforcement control centre and state offices. To start off, the government is carrying out a pilot phase in collaboration with industry players. This trial will run in phases at hotspots, including states bordering neighbouring countries.

Furthermore, Azman clarified that syndicates typically make repeated purchases at petrol stations. Other than that, they may use modified vehicles fitted with additional tanks. As such, the ministry is taking steps to closely monitor point-of-sale data and record retail trends at petrol stations.

If any anomalous activities crop up, the system will trigger a red flag. Then, auditing and tactical teams will be immediately deployed to the location. Some examples of anomalies include sudden surges in RON95 purchases at remote locations, or purchasing patterns that don’t line up with the local demographics.

On that note, the government will also be limiting the use of foreign debit and credit cards for fuel purchases at self-service pumps. The new restriction will be taking effect this Wednesday, on 1 April 2026. According to Azman, the system will automatically filter transactions, easing the burden on petrol station operators.

This change serves to prevent owners of vehicles with foreign registration plates from accessing subsidised RON95 fuel. Azman noted that the move does not prevent the use of foreign cards entirely, as customers may still make over-the-counter payments. However, foreign registered vehicles should only be able to use RON97.

(Source: The Edge, Paultan.org)