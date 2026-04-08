OnePlus typically makes smartphones, but the brand may be looking to expand its portfolio. A few weeks ago, serial leakster Digital Chat Station claimed that a mobile phone manufacturer is working on an Android gaming handheld. While the tipster did not mention a name, it was speculated that the company in question is OnePlus. Now, the leakster has returned with a render of the supposed device.

Based on this render, the handheld console will feature a squarish build. Aside from that, the device seems to share quite a few design elements as a OnePlus smartphone, although it looks thicker. The image also depicts the handheld with purple textured grips on each side and the OnePlus branding on the back. Shoulder trigger buttons are also present, as well as a USB-C port and volume keys. Finally, one can see a set of rear cameras along with an LED flash.

As for the device’s specifications, not many details are available at this point. Previously, Digital Chat Station claimed that the handheld will not feature the typical layout of physical buttons and joysticks. Instead, OnePlus will reportedly prioritise touchscreen interaction for fast-paced FPS gaming. Apparently, the brand will focus on improving multi-finger responsiveness, touch accuracy, and input latency. But since the leaked render only shows the back of the device, we don’t actually know what the controls will look like.

Meanwhile, a separate leak offers a few more details on the device. In a recent Weibo post, tipster Bald Panda claimed that this handheld will sport an 8-inch display. In addition to this, the upcoming device will supposedly feature a high-end MediaTek Dimensity chipset. That said, the post did not state a specific chip.

Of course, it goes without saying that a healthy dose of scepticism is warranted here as the veracity of this information remains in question. So far, OnePlus has not confirmed any plans for a gaming handheld.

(Source: Digital Chat Station via Weibo [1], [2], Bald Panda via Weibo)