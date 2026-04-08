Alongside the new ULTRA plans introduced yesterday, U Mobile has also updated its website with a range of new roaming add-ons for both postpaid and prepaid subscribers. These options are designed to complement the refreshed ULTRA5G lineup, offering more flexibility for users who need connectivity while travelling.

Depending on usage needs, ULTRA5G postpaid users may find these roaming add-ons useful to supplement their included quotas, especially for longer trips or travel beyond supported destinations. At the same time, they remain relevant for subscribers on legacy U Mobile plans that do not include roaming benefits.

For prepaid users, the add-ons are particularly important, as ULTRA prepaid plans currently do not come with built-in roaming. As such, these passes effectively serve as the primary way for prepaid customers to stay connected while abroad.

24-Hour And Short-Term Roaming Passes

Leading the lineup are two 24-hour roaming passes, catering to different usage needs and coverage areas. The RM15/day option provides 1GB of high-speed data and is available in over 10 destinations, making it a more basic, short-term solution.

For heavier users, the RM38/day pass offers unlimited data with 1GB of high-speed quota, covering more than 50 destinations. Both daily passes can be shared with Ultra Family Share plans, although this feature is limited to postpaid users.

Longer Duration Options

U Mobile is also offering a 5-day roaming pass priced at RM30, which includes unlimited data with 2GB of high-speed usage per day. However, this option is limited to Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, making it more suitable for regional travel.

For extended trips, the telco has introduced several multi-day and monthly passes. The 7-day roaming add-on costs RM60 and provides unlimited data with 2GB of high-speed quota daily across 16 destinations.

Meanwhile, the 10-day pass is priced at RM90 and includes unlimited data with 1GB of high-speed usage per day, available in nine ASEAN destinations. For longer stays, the 30-day roaming option costs RM115 and offers unlimited data with 2GB of high-speed quota daily in over 50 destinations.

Included Roaming Benefits For ULTRA Postpaid Plans

As part of the ULTRA5G refresh, several postpaid plans already come with built-in roaming benefits, albeit with limited quotas and destination coverage. ULTRA Postpaid 68 includes 15GB of roaming data along with access to use up to 500GB from its main data pool, alongside free incoming calls in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The higher-tier ULTRA Global 98 expands this further by offering 15GB of roaming data and free incoming calls across more than 60 destinations. Similarly, ULTRA Family 128 provides 15GB of roaming data that can be shared across its four lines, with coverage also spanning over 60 countries and free incoming calls from abroad.

For East Malaysia-focused plans, ULTRA Postpaid Borneo 38 includes 5GB of roaming data in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. ULTRA Postpaid Borneo 68 increases this to 15GB, while also adding 200GB of additional roaming data for the same three countries, alongside free incoming calls.