Intel recently confirmed that its Raptor Lake platform “is not going anywhere” and that it plans on releasing ore DDR4 and DDR5 hybrid motherboards in the foreseeable future.

The confirmation was given in an interview with Club386, who was speaking with Robert Hallock, VP and GM of Intel’s Enthusiast Channel, on the subject of Raptor Lake. Hallock merely described both 13th and 14th Gen products as “an extremely fast product and is not going away anytime soon”.

“Raptor Lake is a big part of our strategy – I want to be very clear about that,” Hallock said. “It’s still really, really good, even with multiple generations of hardware from other vendors coming after it, so it’s not going anywhere. I want people to understand that Raptor Lake will continue to be abundantly available.”

Ageing But Still Viable

One reason why Intel is still propping up its Raptor Lake lineup is probably due to the versatility of the platform. At current, it’s the only chipset that can be DDR4 or DDR5 compatible. And if you’re still wondering why that’s important, we would kindly direct your attention to the insane RAM prices on the market right now. Seriously, RM2,600 on average for a kit of desktop DDR5 RAM. That isn’t just insane. It’s stupid.

Both 13th and 14th Gen Core Series processors are no slouches either. The Core i9-14900K, for example, is capable of hitting 6GHz on a single core, although you will need a decent cooler for it to sustain that speed.

Of course, Raptor Lake isn’t without its own set of drama attached to it. Some of you probably remember when the issue with Intel’s 13th and 14th Gen Core i9 CPUs began killing themselves in 2024. Eventually, it was concluded that the issue was due to a microcode fault which caused voltage spikes in the CPUs, resulting in them burning out.

Intel released a patch for the issue, although CPUs that were affected by the burnout could not be saved.

(Source: Club386, Techspot)