Earlier this week, leakster site Videocardz reported on alleged details regarding the Intel Nova Lake-S lineup, with the possibility that there could be a 52-core variant in the works. Now, it’s being rumoured that there could be another variant, one fitted with a damn sight more Xe3P graphics cores. 12 Xe3P cores, to be precise.

Rumours of a Nova Lake-S CPu with 12 Xe3P GPU cores were first posted by leakster Jaykihn. They claim that Intel is supposedly considering adding the CPU to the list and would have a 4+8+4+12 Xe3P configuration. If you’re wondering about the configuration, that’s four P-Cores, eight E-Cores, and four LP E-Cores, addition to the 12 Xe3P GPU cores.

Preliminary. 4+8+4+12 Xe3p desktop SKU. Two VCCGT VRM phases required. — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) April 13, 2026

As a reminder, the Xe3P cores aren’t Intel’s 3rd generation Arc Celestial cores, but rather, the cores are an improved version of its current Battlemage technology. Our impressions of the cores were enlighteningly positive, as we found out over the course of the review of the Core Ultra X9 388H and its Arc B390 integrated GPU, via the dual-screen wonder that is the ASUS ZenBook DUO.

To keep a long story short, the B390 proved to be more than capable in gaming, holding an average of 60 fps across the majority of titles. Through pure rasterisation and without ray tracing, of course.

Beyond those details, Jaykihn did not provide any further details about the alleged 12 Xe3P core Nova Lake-S CPU: no clocks, memory details, or performance targets. Nothing.

That being said, this rumour does carry some weight. Just this February, Intel itself confirmed that all Nova Lake-P Series CPUs would be running on the Xe3P iGPUs, although back then, it was unclear if the blue chipmaker was going to make it available on both desktop and laptop. At least now, we have some inkling of where the company is starting first.

For another matter, it’s clear that Intel wants a piece of the iGPU pie that its rival, AMD, has dominated for the past handful of years with its RDNA technology.

(Source: Jaykihn via X, Videocardz)