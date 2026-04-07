Beyond the laptops, Acer also unveiled its new batch of Aspire S All-In-One PCs. There are four variants, split between 23.8- and 27-inch sizes, with each getting two processor choices. These are reflected in their specific model numbers as well, which we’ll get to in a bit. Beyond that though, most of the spec sheet is similar across the board, if not outright identical.

And we start the list from the Acer Aspire S AIO S24B-GTML 5125W11. This comes with a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Inside, it runs an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor with Intel Arc graphics. By default, it starts with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, but you can upgrade this by doubling it up with another 16GB stick. For storage, it has a 1TB SSD.

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It also includes an integrated 1080p IR webcam with dual microphones, as well as a built-in privacy shutter. Also included in the package is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo. All of these, the company has priced at RM4,399.

Now we move on to the Acer Aspire S AIO S24B-GTML 7155W11. As the name suggests, the company has bumped up the processor option here, now packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U. You also get the full 32GB for memory, but everything else is unchanged. This option costs RM5,099 instead.

It’s much the same story with the larger models as well. Take the Acer Aspire S AIO S27B-GMTL 5125W11 for instance. The touchscreen now measures 27 inches, packing the familiar Intel Core Ultra 5 125U and 16GB of RAM. Which means that, size aside, it’s identical to the S24B-GTML 5125W11. With that in mind, it costs RM4,799.

Finally, there’s the Acer Aspire S AIO S27B-GMTL 7155W11. Once again, this is similar to the S24B-GTML 7155W11, in that it has a Intel Core Ultra 7 155U and 32GB of RAM. As the model number suggests, this is the option with the 27-inch touchscreen instead. And this has a price tag of RM5,499.

For what it’s worth, buy any of these by 20 April, and Acer is throwing in a few free gifts your way. Universal to all four options is the RM150 of TNG eWallet credit. For those with the Core Ultra 5 125U processor, you get an additional Nitro Wireless Headset NHW310 forth RM129. Models with the Core Ultra 7 155U will instead get the Nitro Wireless Gaming Controller worth TM199.