Today, Acer announced its newest laptops for the Malaysian market. Among them is the Swift Edge 14 AI, which the company has armed with the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Comprising two SKUs, the laptop features a new design with a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis.

The laptop sports a light build weighing under 1kg, with a slim 13.95mm profile. For display, it gets a 14-inch 3K WQXGA+ OLED panel with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Another highlight is the device’s flexible 180-degree hinge.

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Internally, you get your choice of either the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 or the Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor. The former is paired with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while the latter gets 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM instead. Regardless of model, it comes with 1TB of Gen 4 SSD. While the company did not mention a figure, it claims that the device’s 65Wh battery can last all day.

Of course, as the name says, the Swift Edge 14 AI comes with artificial intelligence capabilities. On board is the Acer Intelligence Space, which includes agentic AI capabilities. Other features include IrisGo for translation and summaries, as well as QR capture capabilities. Other than that, you get your usual fare of AI-driven noise reduction.

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI is available for pre-order. On the subject of pricing, the one equipped with the Core Ultra 5 325 retails for RM5,899. Meanwhile, the other variant gets a RM6,999 price tag.

As part of the launch, those pre-ordering the laptop are entitled to free gifts including an Acer Wireless BT Mouse and TNG credit worth up to RM250. Worth noting that while the pre-order period lasts until 27 April 2026, the free gifts are only available until 21 April 2026.