Alongside the Swift Edge 14 AI, Acer has brought the Swift Go 16 AI to our shores. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, the laptop promises performance without compromising portability. Among the highlights is its durable but light aluminium chassis, which weighs 1.36kg.

The laptop sports a 16-inch 3K WQXGA+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Beyond that, it sports an 180-degree hinge and a Multi-Control Touchpad. Some notable features include WiFi 7 connectivity, DTS:X Ultra Audio, and built-in IR cameras with Human Presence Detection.

1 of 4 - +

Under the hood, the Swift Go 16 AI packs an Intel Core X7 358H processor with built-in Intel Arc B390 graphics. This enables ray tracing capabilities for enhanced visuals and smooth gameplay. Acer pairs this with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of Gen4 SSD. As for battery life, the brand claims that the 71Wh battery can last all day.

Complementing the hardware is a set of AI-driven features. For productivity, functions like Acer PurifiedVoice and PurifiedView allow for clear video calls. Meanwhile, the Acer Intelligence Space hub offers additional capabilities designed for entertainment and creativity purposes.

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI is now available for purchase in Malaysia. As for pricing, it retails for RM6,999. However, as part of the official launch, Acer is offering the laptop at a discounted price of RM5,999. To sweeten the deal, the brand is also throwing in free gifts with each purchase, including an Acer Wireless BT Mouse worth RM239 and TNG credit worth RM250. Worth noting that the promotion will run until 20 April 2026.