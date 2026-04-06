Alongside its latest smartphone series, realme has expanded its tablet lineup in Malaysia with the launch of the realme Pad 3 5G. The new device targets users looking for a productivity-focused tablet, combining a high-resolution display, mid-range chipset, and a suite of software-driven features.

The realme Pad 3 5G is equipped with an 11.6-inch LCD panel featuring a 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This combination should provide smoother scrolling and sharper visuals, particularly for media consumption and multitasking.

Despite its large screen, the tablet maintains a relatively slim profile at 6.6mm and weighs 578g. It also boasts TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain.

Under The Hood

Powering the tablet is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the software side, it runs Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

The tablet houses a sizeable 12,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also supports 6.5W reverse charging, allowing it to power smaller devices when needed.

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Other Features

Other hardware highlights include quad speakers, Bluetooth 5.4, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of cameras, the tablet features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. For productivity, the device supports the realme Smart Pen and an optional Pad 3 Keyboard, positioning it as a lightweight alternative to a laptop for certain tasks.

The new tablet also comes with Realme NEXT AI tools, which include audio transcription and summarisation capabilities. The tablet also integrates Google Gemini, along with Circle to Search, adding to its productivity and search functionality. Additional features such as Air Gesture scrolling further expand how users can interact with the device.

Pricing And Availability

The realme Pad 3 5G is priced at RM1,699 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is available in Space Grey and Champagne Gold, and can be purchased through realme Brand Stores, its official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as authorised retailers nationwide.