Following its debut in China last week, the Redmagic 11 Air has made its way to Malaysia and will be available for purchase from 1 February onwards. As the name suggests, it is a leaner and thinner variant of the previously released Redmagic 11 Pro and is the sequel to the Redmagic 10 Air.

Since it comes in a smaller form factor, the device is understandably much weaker when compared to its pro counterpart. Even so, the device still packs a Qualcomm SoC, RedCore chip, and a 7,000mAh battery to meet all your portable gaming needs.

Thin And Cool (Literally)

The company claims that the Redmagic 11 Air is the slimmest and lightest smartphone in the entire Redmagic Air series. According to the company, the device is 12% thinner and 10% lighter when compared to the Redmagic 11 Pro. Despite this reduction in size, the Redmagic 11 Air still maintains its transparent design and RGB lighting.

For cooling, it is also the first Redmagic Air smartphone to feature a turbo cooling fan. Though compact, the fan can now spin up to 24,000 RPM. Additionally, Redmagic also equipped the device with the brand’s patented vapour chamber. The company claims that this chamber can deliver a 40% improvement in heat diffusion efficiency.

1 of 2 - +

The Redmagic 11 Air sports a 1.5K (2,688 × 1,216) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The body carries an IP54 dust- and water-resistance rating. For gaming, the handset includes an 0809 X-axis linear motor for precise directional haptic feedback, along with 520Hz shoulder triggers.

What’s Under The Hood

Under the hood, the handset runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Alongside this SoC, the Redmagic 11 Air includes the RedCore R4 gaming chip, a dedicated processor that improves frame rates, enhances image rendering, optimises haptics, and synchronises the RGB lighting with in-game audio.

Keeping the lights on is a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The handset also uses Charge Separation technology to supply power directly to the motherboard instead of the battery, reducing heat and extending battery longevity. Other specifications include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, infrared smart control, and dual high-performance stereo speakers.

Imagining Capabilities

1 of 2 - +

Since this phone has more emphasis on gaming, it doesn’t feature the most powerful camera array. Hence, the Redmagic 11 Air has a 50MP main shooter with OIS. Alongside it is your standard 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the other side, the 11 Air features a 16MP front camera tucked away under the display.

As mentioned above, the Redmagic 11 Air will be available in Malaysia on 1 February and will come in Phantom (black) and Prism (white) colourways. The device retails locally at RM2,499 for the 12GB+256GB and RM2,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. Those interested can purchase the device via the brand’s official website, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok store pages.

(Source: Redmagic press release)