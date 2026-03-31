The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has officially launched the MCMC Nexus app. Designed to help improve connectivity in the country, the app includes features that allow users to test and monitor internet speed and network performance. These tools serve to keep people informed of the quality of their connection while also allowing MCMC to gather more data for improving coverage.

Among the features in the app is a set of tests and surveys. The first in the list is a speed test, much like what is offered by Ookla. It measures key metrics like latency, as well as download and upload speeds. In addition to this, there is the Data Experience Test. Essentially, this tool checks the network’s performance for activities like video streaming and gaming.

Beyond that, the app offers the Route Survey, which lets users monitor connection quality along a predetermined route. Here, the app can record network performance as the user moves from one location to another. After finishing the test, the app will display a mini map with the entire route. Similarly, the Building Survey allows users to test network connectivity in indoor spaces. Aside from these tests, the Nexus app also features a map with real time internet and network information.

Speaking during the official launch event, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching explained that the data collected from the app will be used to improve the network quality and coverage. She went on to highlight that since its initial introduction in February 2025, the app saw 51,415 downloads, with user contributions amounting to 168 million data points nationwide. This has helped MCMC identify weak coverage areas and other issues, as the app flags areas where speed tests fall short of the Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service (MSQoS).

On the subject of security and data protection, Teo assured that the app does not collect any personal information. Instead, it only gathers network performance indicators, which are fully anonymised in line with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

Teo encouraged the public to use the MCMC Nexus app, which is free to download. The app is available via the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, as well as the Huawei AppGallery.

(Source: Bernama)