The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has announced that it had dismantled a scam operation in Genting Highlands. The scam operation involved the use of fake base transceiver stations (BTS) which not only disrupted telco services, but also sent out fraudulent SMS.

Per the statement on X, the MCMC says it detected two vehicles used for the fake BTS transmission. On-ground investigations confirmed the interception of communication networks, which is believed to be used to transmit scam SMS to potential victims. The fake BTS equipment and control devices were seized to facilitate further investigation.

MCMC melalui satu operasi bersepadu telah berjaya mengesan serta menumpaskan aktiviti pemancaran Stesen Pangkalan Palsu (Fake Base Transceiver Station – Fake BTS) di Genting Highlands, baru-baru ini.#MCMC#FakeBTS pic.twitter.com/rvtR287nSK — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) January 31, 2026

The MCMC adds that the case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia act 1998 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000. Offenders of the first can be fined up to RM1 million, jailed for up to 10 years, or both. As for the latter, those convicted can be fined up to RM300,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

“Enforcement actions will continue to be strengthened to ensure the country’s communication networks remain secure and well protected”, the MCMC said in the statement. Now, if only something similar gets done in the Mid Valley City area.

(Source: MCMC / X [1], [2])