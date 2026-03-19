The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has instructed telecommunications providers to closely monitor their networks and respond quickly to any disruptions or decline in service quality during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri period. The directive comes as data and call traffic are expected to spike significantly as Malaysians travel and stay connected over the festive break.

In a statement issued today, MCMC said telcos have already carried out 866 temporary network enhancement initiatives nationwide since early March 2026. These efforts are aimed at ensuring stable and reliable connectivity throughout the festive season, particularly for essential services such as calls, messaging, internet access, video communication, and emergency assistance.

Hundreds Of Upgrades Rolled Out Nationwide

Breaking down the figures, MCMC revealed that 774 of these initiatives involve network optimisation works designed to improve coverage quality and increase overall capacity. In addition, 27 efforts focus on the activation and modernisation of 5G infrastructure to better support higher data demands.

The commission also highlighted 21 temporary solutions deployed at key locations, including Portable Base Transceiver Stations (PBTS), Cellular on Wheels (CoW), and Mobile Communications Vehicles (MCV). These mobile units are typically used to boost network coverage in areas where demand temporarily exceeds existing capacity.

Focus On High-Traffic Areas

According to MCMC, these enhancements are concentrated in locations expected to experience heavy congestion during the festive period. This includes major highways, rest and recreation (R&R) stops, popular tourist destinations, and other crowded public areas commonly associated with Hari Raya travel and celebrations. It added that it will conduct on-site monitoring at critical locations where necessary, ensuring that any service issues can be identified and addressed quickly.

Last but not least, the commission MCMC is also advising the public to report any network-related problems directly to their respective service providers. Alternatively, complaints can be submitted through the commission’s official online portal for further action.

(Source: MCMC [Facebook])