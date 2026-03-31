Dyson has announced its newest cleaning appliance for the Malaysian market. Dubbed the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene, the wet and dry cleaner sports a filter-free system and a light build weighing 3.82kg. Other than that, it features a low profile of 113mm when laid flat, allowing it to reach under the lowest furniture with ease.

According to the brand, the Clean+Wash Hygiene can handle all sorts of messes, including dust, stains, and spills. It packs a microfibre roller with 84,000 filaments per cm². This roller spins at 250RPM to remove dirt and debris. In addition to this, the roller is armed with 1,400 nylon bristles for picking up hair and drawing up waste liquid. A self-cleaning mechanism continuously removes debris and dirty water.

Meanwhile, a 12-point hydration system ensures a constant flow of clean water to the roller. For customisable cleaning, users can choose from four different hydration settings, including a boost mode. Dyson also claims that the appliance’s 750mL clean water tank can clean 350m² of flooring. Moreover, the battery can power about 45 minutes of use and takes roughly 4.5 hours to charge.

As mentioned earlier, the Clean+Wash Hygiene does not feature a filter. This unconventional design reduces the risk of blockages, as it does not trap dirt. This also helps prevent bacteria and foul odours. Furthermore, Dyson has introduced a new waste system that keeps all waste in the cleaner head for easier disposal.

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Another highlight is the self-cleaning mode. After use, the roller is saturated with clean water to flush out any remaining dirt before it is dried with 85°C hot air for 30 minutes. This ensures the roller is clean and ready for use.

In Malaysia, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene gets a RM2,499 price tag. According to the company, those interested in getting it can head over to its physical stores, or the official website. That said, at the time of writing, the website lists the wet and dry floor cleaner as out of stock.

(Source: Dyson press release)