Dyson has introduced a new product into its range of bladeless fans, called the Find+Follow Purifier Cool. It doesn’t look all that different to the other fans in the catalogue, save for one element. This one has a camera, and as the name suggests, it’s used to find you, and make sure fresh air follows you.

Naturally, there’s some AI tech involved in the Find and Follow parts of the process. Dyson says that the Find+Follow Purifier Cool processes what it sees locally. Footage is analysed in real-time using what the brand calls a 17-key point user detection tech. This allows it to recognise movement, but not who it is looking at. And once that’s done, the company claims that it’s deleted immediately, with nothing saved or uploaded.

The tech also allows the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool to split the filtered air to multiple people in the room, oscillating between them evenly. When it doesn’t detect anyone in the room, it stops automatically, rather than wasting energy blowing air into an empty space.

Beyond that, the Find+Follow Purifier Cool comes with the usual bunch of Dyson bells and whistles. Which means that filters out 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.3 microns via its K-Carbon + HEPA filtration. Said filter has the usual lifespan of about a year, according to its product page. You can also control it remotely using the MyDyson app, which also allows you to turn the AI vision system off if you choose to, and have it resort to standard oscillation patterns.

With the announcement, the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool comes with a price tag of US$849.99 (~RM3,357). We’ve reached out to the brand’s local reps for pricing and availability details, but we’ve been told that they’re not sure if it’s coming to our shores just yet.

(Source: Dyson [1], [2])