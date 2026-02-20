Dyson has officially announced that it will be bringing the PencilWash to Malaysia. According to the company, it is a thin and light cleaning appliance—no larger than your regular house broom—and serves as the spiritual successor to Dyson’s PencilVac.

Much like the PencilVac, the company designed the PencilWash for manoeuvrability and slenderness to suit modern homes. Dyson adds that it “steers naturally with a simple twist” and can lie flat up to 170° to reach hard-to-access areas. More specifically, the appliance maker boasts that the device can slip into tight spaces as narrow as 15 cm.

In terms of measurements, the device’s handle has a diameter of 38mm, and it weighs 2.2kg. For reference, the PencilVac also had a 38mm handle diameter but was slightly lighter, weighing no more than 1.8kg.

Despite its lean form factor, Dyson claims the appliance is capable of handling both wet and dry messes. According to the official press release, unlike traditional wet and dry cleaners, the PencilWash does not use a filter that can trap dirt and bacteria, which are common causes of foul odours. Instead, the Dyson cleaner adopts a filter-free design that the company says removes the risk of sludge, blockages, or drops in performance, while promising a more reliable cleaning experience.

Speaking of the cleaning experience, Dyson notes that the PencilWash can clean “all types of mess in one go.” It is able to do this thanks to a high-density microfibre roller with 64,000 filaments per square centimetre (cm²) that spins rapidly to remove both wet and dry debris at the same time. Additionally, the company claims that the roller continuously extracts dirt and debris with every rotation.

Moreover, it features an “8-point hydration system” that supposedly delivers a constant flow of fresh water to the roller. Speaking of hydration, the cleaner offers two modes for more precise control. Users can adjust the water flow to suit different surfaces and cleaning needs.

As for water capacity, the 300mL tank can help clean up to 100 square metres, according to the press release. Meanwhile, the battery can last for only 30 minutes and take 3.5 hours to reach full charge.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the PencilWash is not available in Malaysia. The press release also does not specify its arrival date or suggested retail price in the country. However, a quick look at the U.S. version of the press release shows that the device will launch there on 17 March, priced at US$349 (~RM1,362).

While this is not the official launch date or price for Malaysia, it provides a useful reference point for the future. Those interested in updates about the device’s local launch, on the other hand, can sign up for the company’s newsletter via this link.

