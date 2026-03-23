It’s no stretch to say that Sony has been plugging its own phones in movies it produces. This has been true since the Sony Ericsson days, and probably most prominent with the C902, the Bond phone of the age. So it’s a bit strange to see the phone that the brand featured in the trailer of the next film in the MCU Spider-Man series.

You’ve probably already seen breakdowns of it, but in case you missed it, Peter Parker has what looks like a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 in the trailer. You can see the first glimpse of it, showing the back of foldable in black. Immediately after, the trailer shows the unfolded phone with the very obvious hinge but, notably, no punch-hole cutout.

Now, as mentioned in the title, there are two problems with this, at least. One, and in universe, Peter Parker is described to be the pretty average school or college kid, from a lower-middle class life. Which means beyond paying for his education, he’s supposed to be as frugal as your typical college kid without wealthy parents to fund lavish lifestyles.

So then why is he having a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7? Granted, it’s not the most expensive phone by the South Korean tech giant. It’s no Fold7 or Trifold, after all. But with a starting price of RM4,999, or US$1,099.99 in the States, that’s not quite something that fits in Peter’s budget. Some may argue that it’s from a phone plan, but even then, there are more realistic options. Especially when you consider the whole student debt situation in the US.

Then, as mentioned, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, being a Sony film, not featuring a Sony phone. Realistically, Peter would have an Xperia 10 VII instead. But that doesn’t work either because, for maybe 5G-related reason, it’s not available in that market. Ditto the 5 VII and the 1 II while we’re at it. And this is despite the series previously being available in the US.

I was about to say something about Sony potentially telling us something with the choice of phone in the trailer. But with the brand’s decisions, that’s probably not happening. And especially not in the US.

(Source: Sony / YouTube)