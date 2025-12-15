As you may recall, OPPO launched its flagship smartphones, the Find X9 and the X9 Pro, back in October. However, if you’ve kept up with the lineup, you know that the company has yet to release its most powerful variant, the Find X9 Ultra. The device has been the subject of various leaks, and now another one joins the fray, revealing its rumored specs

According to Tech Home on X, the Find X9 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.8-inch 2K flat OLED display. This seems more like a sidegrade, as it traded in its AMOLED panel for a larger display (for reference, the Find X9 Pro had a 6.78-inch screen).

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 🍀

▫️ 6.8"± 2K Straight Screen

▫️ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 🐉

▫️ 200MP LYTIA 901 Main unit (1/1.12")

▫️ 200MP / 50MP (3x±) Mid-focus Periscope Telephoto (1/1.28")

▫️ 50MP Periscope Super Telephoto

▫️ 50MP UW

▫️ Danxia Color Restoration Lens Since the…

Under the hood, the Ultra variant is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Unfortunately, the leakster did not share any details about the device’s configurations. NotebookCheck also believes that the device might come with a 7,000mAh battery.

As for its camera, the device is expected to feature a quad-camera setup, similar to the Find X8 Ultra. Rumour has it that the Find X9 Ultra will feature Sony’s new LYTIA 901, 200MP sensor as its main shooter, along with a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 200MP periscope lens, and a 50MP super telephoto lens.

Furthermore, the Find X9 Ultra will not adopt the new rectangular camera housing seen on the Find X9 Pro. Instead, it could maintain its predecessor’s circular design, perhaps to accommodate the fourth lens.

Lastly, NotebookCheck also reported that the device might see a global launch since the base and the Pro variants did well in the international market. If we were to refer to our previous report on the device, the Find X9 Ultra might hit the market sometime in “late Q1”. However, because leaks and rumours provide this information, we should approach it with scepticism.

