OPPO just unveiled its newest book-style foldable earlier this month, but the brand is already moving on to other products. It seems that the next devices to launch are additions to the Find X9 flagship lineup, namely the compact Find X9s models and Find X9 Ultra.

In the past, these variants have remained in China, but the company is switching things up this year. Not too long ago, it confirmed that the Ultra model is headed for the global market. And now, listings in the SIRIM database suggest that it won’t be the only one to launch on our shores as the Find X9s will be joining it.

As per these listings, the two phones received SIRIM certifications not too long ago. The X9s, carrying the model number CPH2873, gained approval on 12 March 2026. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Ultra with the designation CPH2841 was certified earlier this week on 18 March 2026. Worth noting that while there is an X9s Pro variant for the Chinese market, it is absent from the database. It’s likely that this model will not be leaving the brand’s home turf.

In any case, OPPO has not disclosed any details on these devices, other than confirming that the Ultra will be debuting globally. That said, as is often the case with these gadgets, leaks have been aplenty. Naturally, since the following information does not come from an official source, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Global Find X9s May Feature A Different SoC

According to previous leaks, the X9s will feature a 6.3-inch OLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other than that, rumours point to a massive 7,000mAh battery. As for the chipset, the China model is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9500. However, it seems that the global version may get the Dimensity 9500s instead.

On the imaging end, the handset is said to sport a 200MP primary camera. This will reportedly be accompanied by a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. Other supposed highlights include wireless charging support, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Find X9 Ultra Leaked In Full

As for the Ultra model, previous leaks have left very little to the imagination. Apparently, the phone will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1,440 x 3,120 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, it is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Other than that, it will supposedly feature a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, rumours point to a quad-camera setup. This includes a 200MP primary shooter, as well as a 50MP ultrawise sensor. The other two cameras are reportedly periscope telephoto units. The first is apparently a 200MP lens with 3x optical zoom, while the other is a 50MP snapper with 10x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera will use a 50MP lens. Other details include an improved Hasselblad Master Mode.

The leaks also claimed that the phone will feature a metal frame and a fake leather back, with a design reminiscent of a digital camera. It will also allegedly measure between 8.65mm and 9.1mm thick, with a weight of either 235g or 236g. This depends on the version, of course. Rounding things off are the IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Rumours also suggest that there will be a “Master Kit” version with more RAM and storage capacity.

(Source: SIRIM, GSMArena)