WhatsApp has been steadily making its way to an array of products. Last year, the messaging service launched a dedicated app for both the iPad and Apple Watch. Now, Garmin has announced a version of the platform for some of its smartwatches. As per the brand’s announcement, the official WhatsApp app is available for free through its Connect IQ Store.

Of course, this iteration of WhatsApp includes the usual fare of messaging features one may expect. Users can view recent messages and conversations on their wearable devices. Additionally, the app shows more message history, with up to ten messages visible on screen.

Aside from viewing and reading messages, users can send replies via the built-in keyboard. Naturally, emojis and reactions are also supported. However, the app does not support multimedia content such as images and videos. This does put it one step behind the version for the Apple Watch, as the latter lets users view pictures and stickers. For now, it is unclear whether the functionality will arrive in a later update.

As for calls, Garmin notes that users will be able to see incoming calls and decline them if they so choose. Furthermore, all correspondence on the app remains secure with end-to-end encryption, much like the other versions of WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the app is only available for certain smartwatches. Compatible products include select fēnix, Forerunner, Venu and vívoactive models. While the announcement itself does not name them all, the app’s page on the Connect IQ Store features a list of supported watches. Predictably, the newest products like the fēnix 8 and Venu 4 make the cut, as do the Forerunner 570 and 970.

(Source: Garmin, WABetaInfo)