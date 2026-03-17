Garmin Malaysia has announced that new Pokémon-themed watch faces will be added to select Garmin smartwatches, including the fēnix, Forerunner, Venu, and vívoactive ranges. The watch faces are based on Pokémon Sleep, a gamified sleep-tracking app by The Pokémon Company.

Franchise fans can choose between two watch faces. The first, “Pokémon Sleep: Snorlax & Friends“, features the first-generation starters (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu) alongside Snorlax on Greengrass Isle. The second, “Pokémon Sleep: I Choose You“, lets Garmin users select one Pokémon from 48 different options.

Garmin’s official press release states that both watch faces will change throughout the day, based on the user’s Body Battery energy levels. The Pokémon on display can either be happy and smiling or tired and sleepy. Moreover, the watch face will also activate night mode an hour and a half before the Garmin user’s scheduled sleep time setting in the Garmin Connect app.

Those interested can download the Pokémon Sleep watch face now for free via the Connect IQ Store. Needless to say, the aforementioned Garmin smartwatches are now compatible and sync up sleep data with the gamified sleep tracker.

It’s also worth noting that The Pokémon Company has issued a press release on the collaboration, stating that it was launched in conjunction with World Sleep Day. Another press release states that trainers who register and track their sleep data on Garmin smartwatches from 13 March to 1 November 2026 will receive three Poké Biscuits.

(Source: Garmin Malaysia press release, The Pokémon Company [1], [2])