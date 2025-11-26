The Garmin Venu 4 got a reveal back in September, along with availability in October. As of today, the smartwatch is now available for purchase from all authorised resellers.

As a quick primer, the Venu 4 features a display with sizes ranging from 1.2-inches to 1.4-inches, depending on the face size you choose. Regardless of the size, the displays are made from Corning Gorilla Glass, and both variants are encased in stainless steel and silicon strap.

Additional physical features of the Venu 4 include a built-in LED flashlight on the side, plus the a plethora of software features, such as sleep and breathing monitors, and blood oxygen monitoring, to name a few. Moreover, the user can track their caffeine or alcohol intake via the lifestyle logging feature. For fitness, the Garmin Fitness Coach offers personalised workouts. It covers more than 25 different activities, including but not limited to walking, indoor cycling, and rowing.

Oh, and the Venu 4 comes preinstalled with Garmin Pay but at current, it only supports cards from Public Bank. Garmin says that they are working on getting more banks to support its platform but gave no definitive timeline as to when that is happening.

As previously reported, the Garmin Venu 4 retails at RM2,319 and is available in two face sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm model comes in Black, Periwinkle, and Lunar Gold. Meanwhile, you have your choice of Black, Citron, and Silver Gray for the 45mm version.

Alternatively, there is also the Venu X1 that launched in June, if you’re looking for something more premium. Priced at RM3,479, this smartwatch features a 2-inch square-shaped AMOLED panel protected by a sapphire lens. Despite the larger display, it maintains a slim 8mm profile, while its lightweight titanium case ensures added comfort. Also included is a 24mm ComfortFit nylon band which matches the wearable’s two colourways: Black, and Moss.