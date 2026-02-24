For the Pokémon fans who missed out on getting something from the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) Pokémon Special Edition series, there is still hope. TNG has announced that it will be bringing back the collection, which includes the charms and RFID tags launched in October.

In a recent Facebook post, the company announced that due to popular demand, it will be restocking the series. While it did not mention the specific items by name, the post includes a set of images featuring the all Pokémon-themed products thus far.

Aside from the charms and RFID tags, TNG will be bringing back the Pokémon Special Edition TNG cards. The cards debuted in December, featuring four designs. Each version highlights a fan-favourite Pokémon, with your choice of Charizard, Lucario, Mimikyu, and of course, Pikachu. Appearances aside, they function as any other TNG card. Additionally, they come with NFC.

A single card gets a RM25 price tag, but TNG also offered a bundle including a charm and tote bag for RM70. Of course, at the time of writing, the cards and the other products in the lineup are not available.

At least, not through official means. A quick search on Shopee revealed that scalpers are selling the Pikachu and Gengar charms for RM65 a piece. That’s about twice as much as the original price, by the way. So, if you value your wallet and dignity, it’s best to wait until the company restocks the products.

For now, there is no confirmed date for when the items will be making their return. In any case, those hoping to snap up a charm or two should keep their eyes peeled for updates. Either way, we can expect the products to be available on the TNG online store.

(Source: TNG via Facebook)