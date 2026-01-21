Garmin has announced the Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition, a new variant of its high-end tactical smartwatch that builds on last year’s model with a revised exterior finish. Core hardware remains unchanged, including a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, titanium bezel, sapphire lens, and an integrated LED flashlight for low-light conditions.

The brand rates the watch at up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, matching the original model. The Cerakote Edition uses the same 51mm case and comes in two finishes, slate grey and olive drab, both leaning into a more military-oriented aesthetic.

The watch’s titular Cerakote coating defines the update. This ceramic-polymer composite finish resists abrasion, corrosion, and chemicals, and Garmin applies it by spraying and baking the coating onto the case. The process gives each unit a slightly unique surface texture that is designed to age and wear over time rather than remain pristine.

Functionally, the Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition carries over Garmin’s full tactical feature set. This includes rucking support with pack weight input, Jumpmaster mode for HAHO, HALO and static jumps, dual-position coordinate formats such as MGRS and latitude/longitude, Stealth Mode, night vision compatibility, and the preloaded Applied Ballistics Ultralight solver for long-range shooting calculations.

Performance and outdoor features remain unchanged as well. The watch supports scuba and apnea diving up to 40 metres, alongside Garmin’s training ecosystem with strength workouts, sport-specific plans, and real-time stamina tracking. Health monitoring continues to include Body Battery, Pulse Ox, and advanced sleep and nap detection.

Navigation features are equally comprehensive, with TopoActive maps showing terrain contours, global golf course and ski resort maps, and access to a worldwide aeronautical database for waypoint and airport navigation. Positioning relies on multi-band GPS with SatIQ, supported by a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter.

On the connectivity front, the tactix 8 Cerakote Edition retains its built-in speaker and microphone for wrist-based phone calls when paired with a compatible smartphone. The watch also supports smart notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.

The Garmin Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition will be available in Malaysia starting 3 February 2026, priced at RM7,099. It will be sold via the brand’s official website, its online stores on Shopee and Lazada, AECO e-store, as well as its brand stores and authorised retailers nationwide.

(Source: Garmin Malaysia press release)