A new rumour suggests that Samsung is once again expanding its foldable smartphone line-up with another form factor. In addition to its existing Fold and Flip series, as well as its recently launched TriFold model, the company is reportedly developing a passport-style foldable with wider external and internal displays.

According to a report by South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung is working on a foldable device featuring a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The report also claims that the so-called “wide fold” will come with a 5.4-inch cover screen.

It is further claimed that the alleged foldable will support Samsung’s typical 25W charging, though specific details remain scarce for now. Beyond this, information on its hardware specifications is still largely unknown.

ETNews adds that Samsung is developing the device internally under the codename “Wide Fold”. Separately, leaker Sammy Guru claims that Samsung has shared images of an unreleased foldable matching this description as part of an internal survey.

This is how the Apple iPhone Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold looks in my hands

it features a 4:3 inner screen, comfortable! pic.twitter.com/jd9Vr1E9fT — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) December 22, 2025

If this sounds familiar, it may be because the device appears to mirror recent rumours surrounding the allegedly upcoming foldable iPhone. Recent leaks suggest that Apple’s first foldable could also feature a 4:3 inner display, along with similar overall dimensions.

ETNews further claims that both the purported foldable iPhone and Samsung’s Wide Fold could debut in Q3 2026. As expected, pricing details for either device have yet to surface.

(Source: ETNews / Sammy Guru / Ice Universe)