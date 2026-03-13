Although it doesn’t happen often, Apple does release software updates for its older products. Typically, these are security patches to ensure these devices remain secure and safe to use. This is the case with the tech giant’s two recent updates for iOS and iPadOS. Both iOS 15.8.7 and iPadOS 15.8.7 include crucial fixes for iPhone and iPad models that cannot update to the latest versions of their respective operating systems.

As per the brand’s support page, the patches are available for all iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models, the first generation iPhone SE, the iPad Air 2, as well as the iPad mini 4. Also included in the list is the 7th generation iPod touch.

While Apple usually does not include much detail on security issues in its release notes, it has made an exception in this case. The company confirmed that the security patches address the Coruna exploit, which Google and iVerify reported on last week. It leverages five full iOS exploit chains and 23 vulnerabilities, targeting unpatched iPhones running iOS 13 through iOS 17.2.1. The recent updates fix kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities associated with the exploit.

In the same release notes, Apple clarified that it has already shipped fixes for devices running newer iOS versions. Basically, this round of patches is meant for the products stuck on older software.

In the same vein, the company has released iOS 16.7.15 and iPadOS 16.7.15 with similar fixes. These updates are available for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation.

Of course, it goes without saying that those using the aforementioned devices should download these patches as soon as possible. To do so, users must navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

(Source: Apple [1], [2])