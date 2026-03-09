DJI has begun teasing a new drone with a 360-degree camera earlier this month, but refrained from sharing more details. However, thanks to a recent leak by industry tipster Jasper Ellens, it is said that the upcoming device will debut under the brand’s FPV drone line-up, sporting the name “Avata 360”. From the looks of things, this particular model would be DJI’s answer to Insta360’s Antigravity A1.

The leakster also shared information about the drone’s design, accessories, and possible capabilities. If the leaks prove accurate, the device would mark the first time DJI equips one of its consumer drones with a built-in 360-degree camera system.

Design & Specs

Among those shared by Ellens are alleged promotional images and packaging of the Avata 360. It is revealed that the drone features a compact design that closely follows the cinewhoop-style layout of previous models from the line-up. Shown are integrated propeller guards similar to those on the DJI Avata 2, but with a key difference in the form of a dual-camera setup designed to capture 360-degree footage.

The drone is expected to support replaceable lenses, which reportedly attach through a simple screw-in mechanism. Meanwhile, its imaging technology could potentially draw from the company’s own 360-camera expertise. DJI previously introduced the Osmo 360, and the newer Avata model may incorporate similar imaging concepts adapted for aerial capture.

As for battery, the leak suggests that the Avata 360’s Intelligent Flight Batteries offer a capacity of 38.6Wh. That would be larger than the 31.8Wh battery used in the DJI Avata 2, which may allow for longer flight sessions depending on how the 360-degree capture system affects power consumption.

Pricing & Availability

Apart from the teaser, DJI has yet to officially confirm the drone’s existence, and no launch date has been disclosed as of yet. Another teaser, according to the leak, is expected to drop on 12 March.

In terms of pricing, Ellens hints that the upcoming drone could cost less than the existing models, coming only at around US$500 (~RM1,984). For reference, Insta360’s Antigravity A1 starts from US$1,599 (~RM6,350), thus making the Avata 360 a favourable alternative if the leak is to be believed.

(Source: Jasper Ellens [1] [2] / DroneXL)