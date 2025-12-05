The Antigravity A1 drone, first introduced in August this year by Insta360 sub-brand Antigravity, has officially launched for select markets. While it isn’t available locally yet, the company has confirmed with us that it will debut in Malaysia soon, either in late December or early January 2026.

To recap, the Antigravity A1 is touted as the world’s first 8K 360-degree aerial drone that’s built upon Insta360’s camera, stabilisation and AI-assisted video editing technologies. It features a dual-lens Type 1/1.28 sensor imaging system that can record 8Kp30, 5.2Kp60, and 4Kp100 footage in full 360 degrees. For stills, the drone can also capture 55-megapixel photos, including DNG images.

The A1 adopts a “fly first, frame later” workflow similar to Insta360’s X-series, continuously capturing high-resolution 360-degree footage so users can decide on framing during editing. Its FlowState Stabilization keeps shots steady even in windy conditions.

Antigravity highlights the A1’s ease of use. Users wear Vision Goggles with dual 1-inch 2560×2560 px Micro-OLED displays that track head movements in real time, letting them look to steer. Meanwhile, a motion-based Grip controller converts hand movements into precise flight paths, which the company says is far simpler to learn than traditional dual-stick controls.

The drone also packs intelligent shooting modes. Sky Genie offers one-tap 360° moves like Orbit, Spiral, and Comet, while Deep Track uses Insta360 tracking to follow subjects automatically. Additionally, a Virtual Cockpit mode provides a more playful flying experience. Editing is handled through the Antigravity app and Antigravity Studio desktop software, which provide reframing tools, colour correction, and automated edits.

Weighing just 249g, the A1 avoids common drone-licensing thresholds. It delivers 24 minutes of flight time, extendable to 39 minutes with an optional high-capacity battery. There’s also retractable landing gear that protects the drone during takeoffs and landings.

For markets such as the US and Singapore, Antigravity sells the A1 in three bundles, all of which include the drone, Vision Goggles, and Grip controller. The standard kit costs US$1,599 (~RM6,566), the Explorer bundle costs US$1,899 (~RM7,798), and the Infinity bundle costs US$1,999 (~RM8,208). Insta360 has yet to reveal the drone’s pricing in Malaysia.

(Source: Antigravity [official website])