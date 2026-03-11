MG Motor Malaysia announced back in October of last year that it will begin local assembly of the brand’s cars. At the time, the company announced that the operation will begin within the first half of 2026. As promised, the company has announced the rollout of the first S5 EV from its Alor Gajah, Melaka assembly facility.

Worth noting also that the MG S5 EV that’s assembled locally boasts more power over its CBU counterpart. Per the company’s announcement, the CKD model boasts a power output of 151 kW (205 PS), up from 125 kW (170 PS). Torque figures have also been bumped up from 250 Nm to 350 Nm.

Slight Improvements All Around

The company did not mention any changes to its 62 kWh battery. Instead, the 150 kW charging rate was brought up, indicating that the LUX variant is being referenced here. Instead, the CKD MG S5 EV got a new WLTP range of 446km, up from the previous 430km rating.

Other improvements not related to performance include full leatherette seats, and ventilated front seats which are power-adjustable. Then there’s the safety features, which includes seven airbags and the ADAS 2.5 advanced driver assistance system, which includes features like the Traffic Jam Assist and Intelligent Cruise Control.

All that being said, bookings for the CKD MG S5 EV is now open, with an estimated price of RM120,000. This would be roughly another RM8,000 drop in price, following a previous RM8,000 price adjustment in October 2025. The vehicle itself will get its own launch in the coming weeks, with its actual price revealed then. That being said, the brand is offering early bird promos valued at up to 10,000. This consists of a RM7,000 rebate, a 7 kW wallbox charger worth RM2,000, and RM1,000 in charging credits.

As the company previously announced, the facility is capable of assembling battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. That being said, the company did not list what other cars that it is assembling locally for now.