Last month, MG Motor Malaysia announced that its local assembly plant in Pegoh, Alor Gajah, Melaka rolled out its first CKD S5 EV. Or more specifically, the LUX Long Range variant of said EV, based on the stats the company brought up. Though at the time, the brand only revealed that the car will have an estimated price of RM120,000. Today, the company has officially launched said car, and with a definitive starting price.

In case you missed it, the CKD MG S5 EV LUX Long Range features small improvements over its CBU counterpart. Its rear wheel drive electric platform now outputs 151 KW (205 PS) and 350 Nm, as opposed to the imported 125 kW (170 PS) and 250 Nm. It also features a longer WLTP range, rated at up to 446km over the 430km rating of the CBU model. Being the LUX Long Range model, it supports 150 kW DC charging, letting its battery go from 10% to 80% charge in about 26 minutes.

As mentioned before, the locally assembled MG S5 EV LUX Long Range also features full leatherette seats and ventilated front seats. The front passenger seat is also power-adjustable. All the way at the back, it also features a hands-free power tailgate. Safety features include seven airbags, as well as ADAS 2.5 which includes things like Intelligent Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assist. For further stamps of approval, the company claims the car has five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ASEAN NCAP.

As mentioned, the CKD MG S5 EV LUX Long Range now has a definitive starting price. That price is RM116,900 in Peninsular Malaysia, and RM119,900 in East Malaysia. There’s also a launch promotion package worth RM9,000, which is a slight drop from the previously announced early bird promo. For those interested, you can request a test drive from any MG Motor showroom nationwide.