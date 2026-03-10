The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has launched a new digital platform called JPJvBid to manage public auctions of seized and forfeited vehicles. The mobile application allows users to browse listings, review vehicle information, and place bids directly through their smartphones.

The app is now available through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. Users can sign in using their existing MyJPJ credentials or create a new account through the official JPJ portal. It’s also worth noting that there’s no option to login using MyDigital ID at this time.

JPJ says the system functions similarly to its JPJeBid platform for vehicle number plates. Each listing includes details such as the starting bid price, minimum bid increments, and a Vehicle Rating Report that summarises the condition of the vehicle.

To participate in an auction, users must first purchase an e-catalogue containing the vehicles offered for bidding. Each e-catalogue costs RM50 per auction series, and buyers will also be able to view their purchased catalogues and bidding history through the app.

Pilot Auction Starting Next Month

JPJ Selangor will conduct the first pilot auction through the platform, offering 30 vehicles that include motorcycles, passenger cars, and scrap units. E-catalogues for this inaugural series will go on sale from 18 March.

The first auction session is scheduled to run from 1 to 5 April 2026. Unlike previous auctions, JPJ will no longer allow physical inspections or in-person bidding sessions, meaning participants must rely entirely on the images and rating reports provided in the app.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the launch of JPJvBid is part of the department’s effort to modernise its disposal process for impounded vehicles. He added that moving the auctions online should improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability while making the process easier for the public to access.

(Source: Business Today)