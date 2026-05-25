The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has suspended all online vehicle ownership transfer services nationwide effective today, following fraud complaints. According to JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, the suspension covers all digital platforms used for ownership transfer transactions, including the public portal, self-service kiosks, as well as services provided through MyEG and eAuto Sdn Bhd.

For the uninitiated, the online ownership transfer system has become one of JPJ’s most widely used digital services in recent years. This allowed buyers and sellers to complete vehicle transfer transactions remotely through platforms such as mySIKAP and MyEG without necessarily visiting JPJ offices in person.

Under the usual process, the registered owner initiates the transfer request online, after which the buyer confirms the transaction digitally before JPJ finalises the ownership change. Depending on the vehicle category, users may also need to complete biometric verification and PUSPAKOM inspections as part of the process.

Complaints Prompted Immediate Suspension

Aedy Fadly said the suspension was introduced as an immediate control measure after the department received several official complaints and social media reports involving vehicle ownership changes allegedly carried out without the knowledge of registered owners. One notable incident happened last month, where JPJ confirmed it was investigating multiple complaints involving alleged unauthorised transfers of vehicle registration ownership, including a high-profile case involving a Toyota Alphard bearing the “P111” plate number.

Aedy Fadly added that JPJ views the matter seriously due to its implications on vehicle maintenance histories and safety records stored within the department’s system. At the time of writing, JPJ has not announced when online ownership transfer services will resume.

All Ownership Transfers Must Now Be Done At JPJ Counters

Starting today (25 May 2026), all ownership transfer matters involving individual owners and private companies must now be conducted physically at JPJ counters. Transactions involving individual owners can still be completed on the same day at state and branch JPJ offices, while ownership transfers involving private companies will require between five and seven working days after complete documents are submitted.

STMS Remains Available, But eSTM Suspended

JPJ also clarified that only transactions under the Temporary Ownership Transfer System (STMS) through the eAuto channel remain operational for now. This approach is commonly used by used car dealers to temporarily transfer vehicles into company possession before a permanent transfer to the eventual buyer is completed.

However, the permanent ownership transfer system known as eSerahan Tukar Milik (eSTM) has been suspended entirely, including for used car companies and dealers that rely on the platform to process ownership changes digitally. For context, this system was introduced as part of JPJ’s digitalisation efforts to simplify vehicle ownership transfers and reduce congestion at physical counters.

(Source: JPJ, via Facebook)