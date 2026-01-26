Pos Malaysia has confirmed that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will stop issuing physical road tax slips for Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) starting 1 February 2026. With this change, all services related to printing road tax slips at Pos Malaysia kiosks and post offices will also be discontinued from the same date.

JPJ first introduced digital road tax in February 2023 as part of a move to phase out traditional stickers and paper slips. Road tax details, along with driving licence information, are now stored digitally in the MyJPJ app and can be presented directly from a smartphone when required by enforcement officers.

The shift has been welcomed by some motorists, particularly those who found physical stickers inconvenient due to wear and peeling over time. However, a segment of users still prefers keeping a physical copy of their road tax for reference or peace of mind, despite the availability of the digital alternative.

For those users, Pos Malaysia said requests for physical road tax stickers can still be made at its offices until the end of January 2026. Once the deadline passes, the option to print or issue physical road tax slips will no longer be available across all JPJ service channels, including MyEG and PUSPAKOM.

On a somewhat related note, motorists can still request a physical Malaysian driving licence (LMM). As announced by the Transport Ministry recently, all licence holders may now opt for a printed card at JPJ and UTC counters nationwide without needing to show proof of overseas travel, although the service comes with a RM20 fee (RM100 for non-citizens). Printing will be free-of-charge for senior citizens, Class A1 and A license holders, as well as registered persons with disabilities.

(Source: Pos Malaysia [Facebook])