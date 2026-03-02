The planned implementation of a single log-in system for MyJPJ using MyDigital ID has been postponed once again. Originally scheduled for 1 February 2026 before being pushed to 1 March, the rollout has now been delayed further to 1 May 2026.

According to the latest update announced by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) on 1 March, the postponement suggest that preparations for the system are still ongoing. While no specific reasons were detailed, it is clear that the authorities are not yet ready to fully transition users to the new unified authentication method.

In the meantime, users can continue accessing the MyJPJ app using the current login system without any changes. This ensures uninterrupted access to key services such as road tax and driving licence information while the transition period continues.

To recap, the upcoming change will eventually make MyDigital ID the sole login method for MyJPJ. Once implemented, users will need to authenticate their identity through the national digital ID platform instead of relying on separate credentials for the app.

Users are still encouraged to register for MyDigital ID ahead of time to avoid potential access issues when the system finally goes live. Early registration could help smoothen the transition once the single log-in requirement is enforced.

That said, the latest delay may come as a relief for those who have yet to sign up for MyDigital ID, as it provides additional time to complete the registration process. At the same time, the repeated postponements raise questions about the eventual enforcement timeline, especially given that the rollout has now been pushed back multiple times.

(Source: JPJ [Facebook])