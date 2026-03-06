The Home Ministry has announced that it will be upgrading the National Immigration Integrated System (NIISe) throughout next week. To be more specific, NIISe will be undergoing maintenance from 9 to 15 March 2026.

In a statement, the ministry explained that in addition to the upgrades, it will be migrating data from the existing immigration system to NIIse. The work will be carried out from 8pm to 4am daily. As such, some digital immigration services may be temporarily unavailable throughout this period.

The Home Ministry also announced that it will be implementing a few measures to minimise inconvenience to travellers. Firstly, manual lanes and contingency procedures will be activated at entry points nationwide. This ensures smooth movement without compromising security.

Additionally, the ministry will provide real-time updates on the system status. These updates will be available through its official website and social media channels. Alternatively, travellers will be able to get updates through The Immigration Department and the Malaysian Border Security and Protection Agency (AKPS).

The statement went on to advise the public to plan their immigration-related matters early and avoid using online services during the maintenance period. Furthermore, the ministry assured that the authorities will monitor the situation closely so as to ensure normal operations can resume as soon as possible.

Finally, the statement clarified that the maintenance is part of the government’s continuous commitment to enhance data security and improve the system efficiency for a more user-friendly and stable service. First introduced back in September, NIISe will be replacing the decades-old Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

