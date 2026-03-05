After much teasing, Nothing has officially launched its latest additions to its mid-range (a) series, the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. Of course, if you have been paying attention to the rumour mill, then you’re probably already familiar with some of the details. Either way, it’s nice to have confirmation.

As members of the same lineup, the two phones feature a 5,080mAh battery with support for 50W charging. They also run on Android 16 via Nothing OS 4.1 skin, with the brand promising three OS upgrades and six years of security patches. The duo also gets the brand’s Essential AI tools. Moreover, Essential Space now offers cloud access, for cross-platform use.

With the similarities out of the way, let’s get into the distinctions.

Phone (4a)

The base version sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. This panel comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,224 x 2,720 pixel resolution, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. As previously revealed, the Phone (4a) replaces the Glyph Interface with a new Glyph Bar, which sports 63 mini-LEDs in 7 square light zones.

Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For memory, the phone offers two options: 8GB and 12GB. However, storage is fixed at 256GB.

On the imaging end, the device packs a triple setup comprising a 50MP 1/1.57-inch primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP periscope lens with 3.5x zoom and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, selfie enthusiasts get a 32MP front snapper. The phone’s other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Phone (4a) Pro

The fancier model boasts a bigger 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 1,260 x 2,800 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This panel also gets a higher peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Like the vanilla version, the Pro variant’s display is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

However, unlike its simpler sibling, the Phone (4a) Pro does not come with the new Glyph Bar. Instead, it gets a scaled down version of the Glyph Matrix seen on the Phone (3). This one uses 137 mini-LEDs, rather than the 489 on the brand’s flagship device. Other than that, there is no dedicated button. Regardless, users can still make use of Glyph Toys and other similar features. Other than that, the phone also comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

As for internals, this model gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 3.1 storage. Beyond that, it gets the same storage configurations as the regular version, but with an additional 8GB+128GB option.

For imaging, the Phone (4a) Pro gets a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main camera with OIS. This is supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom and OIS, as well as an 8MP ultrawide snapper. Of course, it also comes with a 32MP selfie shooter. Rounding things off is an IP65 rating.

Local Availability And Pricing

The regular Nothing Phone (4a) comes in four colours: black, white, blue and pink. Meanwhile, the Pro variant gets three options, which include black, silver and pink. Unfortunately, the company has not disclosed the Malaysian pricing for either of these phones.

In fact, they are not available for purchase on our shores. Well, not yet, at least. Nothing will be announcing local pricing and availability next month, on 1 April 2026.

(Source: Nothing press release)