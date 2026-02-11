Before January ended, Nothing released a video on its official YouTube channel. In it, Carl Pei, the company’s founder and CEO, confirmed that the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro are on the way and outlined what we can expect from them. Just under two weeks since that went live, the brand has begun teasing the upcoming product on X.

The teaser in question is an image that seemingly shows an “(a)” in five different colours: blue, pink, yellow, black, and white. It may seem obvious, but this likely hints at multiple colour options for the upcoming device.

The caption contains only one word: “Soon.” If memory serves, we can expect more teasers moving forward, similar to what we experienced in the lead-up to the Phone (3a) Lite and Ear (3)’s release. Some sources believe that the phone will debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 this March, but Nothing has not yet confirmed this. If this is true, however, the phone might launch between 2 and 5 March, which are the exact dates of MWC.

Expected Specs And Pricing

Naturally, the teaser was light on details, but previous leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect. According to the leaks, both the Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro will likely feature the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and a 12GB + 256GB configuration. Another leak from Gadgetsdata claims that the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro might feature a 5,100 to 5,200mAh battery cell, IP65 water and dust resistance, and a 120Hz flat OLED display. The leakster also claims that the phone will launch in March.

For reference, last year’s Phone (3a) featured a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Under the hood was a 5,000mAh battery that can support up to 50W wired charging. By comparison, the upgrades expected for the upcoming Phone (4a) appear to be fairly modest.

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro teased officially ✅ ✅ Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (likely)

✅ UFS 3.1

✅ New design

✅ 5080mAh🔋(rated) for 4a Pro, so ~5100/5200mAh🔋50W⚡

✅ 120Hz flat OLED

✅ Almost similar rear 📸 setup as 3a Series

✅ IP65 Prices will go up 📈

March launch ✅ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) February 5, 2026

However, due to rising component costs, Nothing has no choice but to increase the prices of its devices to keep up. To some extent, you could say there’s some bad timing at play here, as Carl Pei mentioned that the company was planning to upgrade its storage to UFS 3.1. Though we don’t have a proper figure, leaks say the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro will go for US$475 (~RM1,871) and US$540 (~RM2,128), respectively. As a brief refresher, the Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro had a launch price of RM1,699 and RM1,999, respectively.

The Only Nothing Phone For 2026 (So Far)

As mentioned in a previous report, Nothing has no plans to release a new flagship this year, meaning the Phone (3) will remain the company’s flagship for 2026. Pei mentioned that the company doesn’t want to annually release a phone “just for the sake of it” and wants to make every upgrade significant from the last.

Needless to say, the Phone (4a) series is important for the company, as it may be the only device to launch this year. There is the possibility that the company might release new products to help fill its release schedule of the year, but it is unlikely that the brand will announce a new smartphone product for now. We’ll only know for certain when Nothing comes out and announces it or a leakster reveals it first.

