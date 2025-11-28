Last week, Google announced that it has added support for AirDrop to Quick Share, allowing for Android and iOS users to seamlessly transfer files. However, Pixel 10 users have quickly discovered a problem with the feature. More specifically, their devices would lose WiFi connectivity.

On Google’s support forum, user JayMZ reported that after updating to the latest Quick Share extension, their phone would immediately disconnect from WiFi upon opening the Quick Share menu. What’s more, entering the WiFi menu with Quick Share open would result in a blank network list. Apparently, the problem would not go away when turning WiFi on and off again, as the user could only see their home network but not connect to it.

This user is not the only one to encounter this bug, as evidenced by a Reddit post by one Pixel 10 owner. The Redditor went on to note that the problem only went away after they “removed the update” for the Quick Share extension.

Google is likely already aware of the bug, as a user has reported it on IssueTracker. That said, IssueTracker engineers told the user to head over to the support forum, while those reporting the problem on said support forum were directed to IssueTracker. So, for now it is uncertain whether a fix is on the way, seeing as the company can’t seem to agree on the appropriate channels.

