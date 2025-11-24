Qualcomm has confirmed that Android’s upcoming Quick Share compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop won’t be limited to Google’s Pixel 10 phones. In a post on X, the chipmaker said it “can’t wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future,” effectively signalling that a wide range of Snapdragon-powered devices will eventually support the new cross-platform file-sharing feature.

Google first announced the feature for its Pixel 10 lineup, framing it as an early rollout before it expands to more Android devices. Qualcomm’s statement now clarifies that the broader rollout includes smartphones powered by its Snapdragon chips, removing any assumptions that the capability might be exclusive to Google’s own Tensor-based hardware.

Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future. https://t.co/IUvT23p5pq — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 21, 2025

The way it works is straightforward. Both the Android device and the iPhone need to set their discovery mode to “everyone” for 10 minutes. Once both sides are visible, the sender can initiate a transfer and the recipient can accept or reject it just like any other AirDrop or Quick Share interaction. Under the hood, the process behaves as a standard file-sharing exchange, only now it bridges the gap between Android and iOS devices.

In Google’s security blog, the company said it did not rely on workarounds for this feature, explaining that the connection is direct and peer-to-peer. It emphasised that no data is routed through servers, no transfer logs are kept, and built-in safeguards protect the process.

Qualcomm didn’t share a timeline for when the feature will land on Snapdragon devices, nor did it specify which models will get it. However, its confirmation suggests that the rollout may extend beyond smartphones to tablets or even laptops powered by Snapdragon chips.

(Source: Qualcomm, via X)