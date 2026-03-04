Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has said that the ongoing dispute between Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will not impact the government’s target of achieving 95% 5G coverage in populated areas. He described the matter as a commercial contract issue between the two companies.

Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting earlier today, Fahmi stressed that the disagreement does not affect the broader implementation of the national 5G network. Both TM and DNB are licensees under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and he expressed hope that the two parties would sit down to resolve the matter.

“In terms of the objective of implementing the 5G network, the government has achieved a coverage rate of 80%,” he said. According to Fahmi, this level of coverage enables the creation of a second 5G network, in line with Malaysia’s transition towards a dual-network model.

He added that the government does not see the dispute between TM and DNB affecting efforts to reach the 95% coverage target in the future. The dual-network approach remains part of the initial plan to strengthen competition and service delivery within Malaysia’s 5G ecosystem.

The latest remarks follow recent developments involving TM’s 5G arrangements. On 25 February, TM signed a three-year 5G wholesale agreement with U Mobile, marking a significant shift in its wholesale strategy. Days later, DNB rejected TM’s notice of termination of their 5G Access Agreement, maintaining that the contract remains valid.

In response to DNB’s statement, TM said it had taken note of the clarification and maintained that its decision to terminate the 5G Access Agreement was made after careful consideration of the relevant contractual provisions. The telco reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring continuity of 5G services to its customers and stakeholders, while engaging constructively with relevant parties to manage the transition in line with regulatory requirements.

(Source: Fahmi Fadzil [Facebook] / The Edge Malaysia)