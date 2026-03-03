Last week, TM announced that it’s signing a three-year 5G wholesale agreement with U Mobile. This means using the orange telco’s 5G Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN). At the same time, this also means dropping its contract with DNB in the process. More recently, DNB has said that it has rejected TM’s notice to terminate the agreement, claiming its long-term contract remains valid and enforceable.

Per the New Straits Times report, DNB claims that the access agreement with TM contains specific conditions for early termination. The former claims that the latter “had not exercised its right for early termination in accordance with those conditions”. Because of that, “the agreement remains valid, binding and enforceable”.

The report cites DNB as saying it will take necessary steps to safeguard its interests and reserves its rights under the agreement and at law. On that note, the access agreement with TM is slated to run out on October 2032.

DNB also says that it remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted service, stability, reliability and security of the national 5G network for its stakeholders and end users. It’s also something TM has said as part of its transition of the service, which may not even happen now.

(Source: NST)