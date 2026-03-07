CelcomDigi and Maxis have respectively finalised their acquisitions of a larger stake in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). The two telcos have made payments to acquire their corresponding shares of ordinary shares owned by Minister of Finance Inc (MOF Inc).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, CelcomDigi announced that it had paid RM327.87 million on 6 March 2026. This payment was made following a put notice issued by MOF Inc, in accordance with the shareholders’ agreement dated 28 June 2024, which was then varied on 13 May 2025.

With this payment, the proportionate shares owned by MOF Inc will be registered in the name of CelcomDigi, as outlined in the terms of the agreement. Furthermore, the telco revealed that it will assume its proportionate share of the MOF Inc loan, as well as the accrued interest and additional shareholder advances amounting to RM161.17 million. This, of course, is part of the option price.

Similarly, Maxis has completed its own acquisition. The telco announced that it has paid a total cash consideration of RM327.87 million for its additional stake in DNB. Much like CelcomDigi’s agreement, Maxis will also be taking on the related loan, combined with the related loan, accrued interest and additional shareholder advances.

This move advances DNB’s shift towards a privately-led model as MOF Inc gives up its shares. CelcomDigi, Maxis, and YTL Power (Yes 5G) are expected to each hold a third of issued share capital and shareholder advances in DNB.

(Source: Bernama)