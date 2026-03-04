Beyond the two phones showcased as part of its MWC 2026 lineup, Tecno also launched a tablet, a smartwatch and a pair of open earbuds. These are the Megapad 2, Watch GT 1S and the FreeHear 2 respectively. And tying them all together, as well as the aforementioned phones, is the OneLeap software platform.

Tecno OneLeap

Actually let’s start with that. The way Tecno describes it, this is the heart of the company’s AIoT ecosystem, tying together all of its devices into one. This allows for device discovery, connection, management and cross-device interaction into one. The company claims that this is “unlike traditional multi-device solutions that require repeated setup, account logins, or complicated operations”. Instead, all that’s needed is a single drag or tap, or so the brand claims.

And you do that to get access to “simultaneous three-device collaboration across smartphones, tablets, and PCs, significantly simplifying device connection, collaboration, file transfer, and cross-device workflows. As an example, this allows a keyboard and mouse pair to be used across all three devices. Those devices can also be made to mirror, or be an extended screen for, the PC.

Tecno Megapad 2

Onto the actual , we have the tablet, the Tecno Megapad 2. This features the 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This, paired with the 6.6mm-thin body, gives you an idea as to the form factor of the tablet.

Strangely, that’s about all the company shared about the Tecno Megapad 2. Instead, the company goes on about the tablet’s AI features instead, such as the AI Problem Solving for education, AI translation that supports up to 140 languages, and AI-powered document summary and writing.

Tecno Watch GT 1S

Things are a little better with the smartwatch, which is armed with dual-band L1 + L5 high-precision GPS and motion sensors. It does most of the health tracking that you’d expect from a smartwatch, with metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and sleep being tracked. A 15-day battery life also ensures that you get to wear it through the nights for that sleep tracking to work.

The other half of health monitoring is tracking for sports, though the company did not share examples of these. But with a 5ATM water resistance rating, swimming is more than likely included in the list. Naturally, there’s an AI element to this, which comes in the form of AI watch faces. You can create these via text-to-image, or even image-to-image generation methods.

Tecno FreeHear 2

Continuing the resurgence of open ear audio products, the FreeHear 2 adopts the C-bridge clip design. This is perhaps brought to prominence by the first Huawei FreeClip. At any rate, each side weighs in at 5.4g, with a 10.8mm dual-magnetic dynamic driver. It boasts a battery life of up to 46 hours, and five minutes of charging provides an hour of playback time.

As for their availability, Tecno says the Megapad 2, Watch GT 1S and FreeHear 2 will be available in “selected global markets” within the first half of 2026. Or “during Q1 – Q2”, as the company puts it. No specifics for the local market just yet though.