The Xiaomi launch event did not just introduce the brand’s flagship phones to the global market. The brand also officially launched its latest collection of AIoT products, including the Watch 5 and TV S Mini LED 2026 Series.

Watch 5

The Watch 5 initially debuted in the company’s home market back in December. The wearable sports a stainless steel frame and a 1.54-inch AMOLED display protected with sapphire glass. This panel features a 480 x 480 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, paired with a BES2800 low-power co-processor. Other than that, it gets EMG, IMU, and PPG sensors, allowing for advanced quick gestures. Also on board is a 930mAh battery, which the brand claims will last six days in smart mode. Switching to power saver mode stretches this to 18 days.

Powered by Wear OS 6, the device is the first Xiaomi smartwatch to come with Google Gemini right out of the box. Meanwhile, Xiaomi HyperConnect allows for cross-device control. As for health and fitness features, the wearable offers one-tap health checks and advanced training insights. Moreover, dual-band GNSS handles outdoor tracking. Rounding things off is a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

The smartwatch comes in two colours: Black and Juniper Green. The wearable retails for RM1,199 and is available through the brand’s physical and online stores, including on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

TV S Mini LED 2026 Series

The TV S Mini LED 2026 lineup serves as the new additions to the brand’s range of home entertainment products. The series features models in five different sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. Dimensions aside, they all come with the same features.

According to Xiaomi, each of the models uses high-level Mini LED local dimming and QLED quantum dot technology for richer colours, brighter contrast, and lifelike colours. Other than that, the TVs offer UHD 4K resolution, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The screens also support 144Hz and 288Hz refresh rates. Visuals aside, the devices pack dual 15W speakers tuned with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

On the subject of availability, customers can get the smaller three models starting from 3 March onwards. The 55-inch version is priced at RM2,499, while the 65-inch and 75-inch cost RM3,499 and RM3,999 respectively. On the other hand, the 85-inch and 98-inch variants will be available at the end of the month. These models will cost RM8,999 and RM12,999 respectively.

