After much teasing, Xiaomi has officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 17 series in Malaysia. For those who haven’t been keeping track, the series comprises two devices: the standard model and the Ultra, with the former being the focus of today’s article. Unfortunately, the Pro variant (the one with the second screen) isn’t coming to the country.

For specs, the device features a 6.3-inch 1.2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Moreover, the screen also features a Xiaomi-custom M10 display panel for increased brightness and power efficiency, as well as Xiaomi HyperRGB technology for improved picture quality.

Meanwhile, the body features the Xiaomi Guardian Structure, which includes a 6M42 aluminium frame, along with Xiaomi Shield Glass for increased durability. Other features include an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, Xiaomi has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powering it is a 6,330mAh battery that supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. For software, the handset runs on Xiaomi’s very own HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16.

Moving on, the phone features three Leica-engineered rear cameras. Headlining the array is a 50MP shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 50MP 60mm floating telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the flipside, the Xiaomi 17 has a 50MP selfie snapper tucked away in a hole-punch cutout.

The Xiaomi 17 comes in four distinct colours: Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, Venture Green, and Black. The device retails for RM3,499 for the 12GB+26GB model and RM3,799 for the 12GB+512GB variant. However, it’s worth noting that the former is only available online.

Additionally, consumers who pre-order the device from 1 to 5 March 2026 will receive gifts and discounts, regardless of whether they purchase it through Xiaomi’s website, its official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop pages, or physical stores nationwide.

Lastly, those who purchase the device will enjoy three exclusive benefits at no additional expense. These perks include a three-month trial of Google AI Pro, which offers expanded access to Google AI tools and 2TB of cloud storage; a three-month trial of YouTube Premium; a four-month trial of Spotify Premium; and RM50 worth of Grab Gifts.

(Source: Xiaomi press release)