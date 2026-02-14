The Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched in its home market back in December. More recently, there are hints of the smartwatch making its way elsewhere in the world. A report from Czech site SvetAndroida claims to know a thing or two about the wearable when becomes available there. Some of these may or may not apply to other markets.

To start, the report notes that the Xiaomi Watch 5 will be arriving with Google’s Wear OS rather than its own HyperOS. This makes intuitive sense, as the global market would definitely like the smartwatch to access apps from the Google Play Store. This will probably also be the case when it lands on our shores.

Next is the available colour variants and price, at least in the Czech market. The report claims that only the Juniper Green and Black colours will be available there. For its price, the base model is noted to cost CZK 7,990 (~RM1,527). Which is quite a lot higher than its price in its own home market. Then again, prices of consumer tech products do tend to be higher in Europe. So it remains to be seen what its prices here will be like.

The report does not mention the price of the eSIM model, but instead says that, per machine translation, “according to information from the Polish price comparison site E-Katalog, it should also be available in European markets”.

(Source: SvetAndroida)