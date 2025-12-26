Xiaomi has officially announced its newest smartwatch, the Watch 5. Released alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, this wearable serves as the (in a way, spiritual) successor to the Watch S4.

Starting with the display, the Watch 5 features a 1.54-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and a 60Hz refresh rate. On the back, it has a standard heart rate sensor. The company uses synthetic sapphire glass on both the display and the sensor for durability.

1 of 3 - +

One of the most notable upgrades this watch receives is the EMG muscle signal sensor, making it the first Xiaomi smartwatch to feature gesture controls. Much like gesture controls in other wearable devices, this allows the users to control calls, media, alarms, and connected devices with finger controls.

Under the hood, the watch features a dual-chip, dual-system architecture that pairs a 4nm Snapdragon W5 wearable processor with the low-power BES2800 chip. The former handles high-performance tasks and visuals, while the latter manages background functions and health tracking to maximise battery life. According to Xiaomi, the Watch 5 can last up to six days in performance mode and up to 18 days in power-saving mode. Furthermore, the watch runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS system and supports the Super XiaoAi voice assistant with on-device processing.

1 of 2 - +

The Watch 5 also supports eSIM on select variants, letting its user stay connected to 4G networks without relying on a paired device. Moreover, the watch can independently manage voice calls, text messages, WeChat, and Alipay payments, while also supporting music streaming and turn-by-turn navigation via Baidu Maps. Additionally, Xiaomi has outfitted the smartwatch with an app store, enabling the user to download apps ranging from fitness, social networking, navigation, and everyday utility use.

Speaking of fitness, the watch supports over 150 sports modes. It also features indoor gym modes with 3D animated guidance, automatic rep tracking, and comprehensive performance analysis. For outdoor activities, the watch provides offline maps, route navigation, deviation alerts, and track-back assistance for hiking and trail running.

1 of 4 - +

Circling back to health, the Xiaomi Watch 5 supports ECG heart rhythm analysis with 30-second readings and detailed reports. Other health features include continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress detection, and one-tap health scans.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is available now for CNY1,999 (~RM1,152) for the base model, while the eSIM version costs CNY2,299 (~RM1,325). It also comes in a variety of body and strap colours, including black and khaki fluoroelastomer bands, brown and blue leather straps, and a premium 3D-printed titanium band.

(Source: Xiaomi)