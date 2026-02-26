The Sony Alpha 7 V has been in the Malaysian market since December last year. The camera is, as its title implies, the brand’s fifth generation full-frame mirrorless camera, and offers many updates, allowing Sony to continue its tradition of giving the world of photography a high-end all-rounder.

The Body And The Specs

We’ve already covered the specs of the Alpha 7 V before, so I’m just going to go through the broad strokes of what you get for RM11,999.

The Alpha 7 V introduces a partially stacked 33MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor paired with the new BIONZ XR2 processor. The faster sensor offers roughly 4.5x quicker readout speeds, enabling up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second and blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps with full tracking. A Pre-Capture mode also stores up to one second of frames before the shutter is pressed to help with unpredictable subjects.

Autofocus has been given a (somewhat) significant improvement, with Sony rating Real-time Recognition AF as up to 30% better than before. The system uses 759 phase-detection points with 94% coverage and can lock onto subjects in conditions as dim as EV -4.0. The camera also supports high-resolution RAW workflows via Imaging Edge Desktop, while stills benefit from up to 16 stops of dynamic range and a new AI-driven Auto White Balance system for more consistent colour accuracy.

While I am not a videographer myself, the Alpha 7 V is capable of performing 7K oversampled 4K 60p in full-frame and 4K 120p in APS-C/Super 35mm, aided by full pixel readout without binning. Oh, and of course, AI is present. Additionally, the display is now four-jointed, allowing one to record through even more variety of recording. As per the official specification sheet: up 98°, down 40°, side 180°, and rotation 270°.

The Alpha 7 V also supports Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C ports, vertical format support and a 4-axis multi-angle monitor, along with a redesigned grip.

But with cameras, there’s little point in just talking about the on-paper specs. At the end of the day, what you want to see are the images that this beast produces. In my review of the camera, Sony provided me with two lenses, as listed in next section.

Full disclaimer before I begin: I’m not a professional photographer, by any stretch of the definition. A lot of the shots I have taken may not be up to the standards of the pixel peepers among you. In this case, these shots are merely a tasting plate of what the Alpha 7 V is capable of producing, given the tools (read: the lenses) I had with it. As such, manage your expectations.

The Lenses And Final Results

FE 35mm f1.4

A prime lens with 35mm focal length, Sony touts this lens as one suited to portrait shots and videography. It has a maximum aperture of f/1.4 and a minimum aperture of f/16.

This lens was my de facto lens for close-up and macro shots, and yes, I know that this wasn’t the intended purpose of the lens, but that said, it did turn out some really nice close-up shots.

Sample Images (Portrait)

Sample Images (Landscape)

FE 24-70mm f2.8 GM2

This lens served as the all-rounder of the two, and the one that I used most frequently throughout my time with the Alpha 7 V. As a G Master lens, I can say that it’s very versatile and relatively “light”. The autofocus on this lens is…fast, but not necessarily always accurate.

There were times when the autofocus didn’t quite adjust to the subject I had in my sights. This wasn’t a constant, though, and quite honestly, low-light and night photography is an area in which the Alpha 7 V really seems to excel.

Sample Images (Portrait)

Sample Images (Landscape)

Conclusion

There’s a reason why Sony has effectively dominated the mirrorless market for as long as it has. Bigger 33MP sensor; new and better BIONZ processor; an improved face detection and recognition; a new and “slimmer” RAW format; these are just a handful of new and improved features that the Alpha 7 V brings to the table.

That said, Sony, if you’re reading this, you may wish to take a gander at your new camera’s autofocus system. It’s not terrible, but it’s clear that it gets a bit confused and doesn’t necessarily focus on the subject or point of interest I want it to dial in to.

Beyond that, I can wholeheartedly endorse the Alpha 7 V as a full-frame mirrorless for the enthusiast, the hobbyist, and the professional. Provided, of course – and this goes without saying for those living in the realm of professional photography – you’re prepared to pay its asking price of RM11,999, and that’s just accounting for the body, and not any extra lenses you have or are planning on paying for.