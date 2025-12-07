The Sony Alpha 7 V, which was unveiled earlier this month, is now available to pre-order in Malaysia. The new camera is priced at RM11,999 for body only, with the company also offering early birds with a 128GB SF-E Card memory card and a NP-FZ100 battery for free, while stocks last.

To recap, the Alpha 7 V introduces a partially stacked 33MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor paired with the new BIONZ XR2 processor. The faster sensor offers roughly 4.5x quicker readout speeds, enabling up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second and blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps with full tracking. A Pre-Capture mode also stores up to one second of frames before the shutter is pressed to help with unpredictable subjects.

Autofocus is another significant improvement, with Sony rating Real-time Recognition AF as up to 30% better than before. The system uses 759 phase-detection points with 94% coverage and can lock onto subjects in conditions as dim as EV -4.0. The camera also supports high-resolution RAW workflows via Imaging Edge Desktop, while stills benefit from up to 16 stops of dynamic range and a new AI-driven Auto White Balance system for more consistent colour accuracy.

1 of 4 - +

Video features include 7K oversampled 4K 60p in full-frame and 4K 120p in APS-C/Super 35mm, aided by full pixel readout without binning. Dynamic Active Mode stabilisation helps keep handheld footage steadier, while Auto Framing manages composition automatically during recording. Sony has also improved in-camera noise reduction, microphone clarity and overall thermal performance, with extended 4K recording supported through better heat management.

The camera now offers Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C ports, vertical format support and a 4-axis multi-angle monitor, along with a redesigned grip.Battery life is rated at around 630 shots per charge with the viewfinder, helped by a new low-brightness monitor mode that cuts power draw.

Pre-orders for the Alpha 7 V are now open through Sony’s website, as well as its experience stores and authorised distributors across Malaysia. Sony is also offering a rebate of RM1,200 for the FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS and RM800 for selected lenses when you place a booking.

(Source: Sony Malaysia [Facebook])