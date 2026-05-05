Last month, Sony expanded its gaming lineup with a new headset under its Inzone branding. At the time, the Inzone H6 Air was not available in Malaysia despite already appearing on the local website. But now, the brand has officially announced its arrival on our shores.

As a quick refresher, the audio accessory serves as the first headset in the Inzone range to feature an open-back acoustic design. This build leaves the housing unobstructed, reducing internal reflections for a more accurate sound field reproduction.

Internally, the Inzone H6 Air features custom-tuned drivers based on Sony’s MDR-MV1 studio headphones. However, these have been tuned to suit the gaming niche. The driver units come with back ducts to deliver deep and controlled bass while ensuring clear separation of mid and low frequencies.

In addition to this, the headset comes with an RPG/Adventure EQ profile, which boosts environmental detail and depth. Other than that, the device supports virtual 7.1 channel surround sound with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming.

All this fits into a lightweight aluminium build. According to Sony, the Inzone H6 Air weighs only 199g, making it the brand’s lightest gaming headset. That said, this is without taking the microphone and cable into account. Speaking of which, the cardioid boom mic is angled towards the user’s mouth to eliminate side noise. It also comes with a long and flexible arm for adjustments.

Inzone Buds and Mouse-A colour variants

Alongside the Inzone H6 Air, Sony has announced new colour variants for two of its existing products. The first of these is the Inzone Buds, which gets a translucent Glass Purple finish. In terms of specifications, it still packs the same Dynamic Driver X in each earbud. Other than that, the device comes with ANC and 360 Spatial Sound, as well as a 12-hour battery life.

Meanwhile, the Mouse-A gets a new orange colourway inspired by Fnatic. Visuals aside, this Fnatic Edition has the same specifications as the regular version. To recap, the mouse weighs 48.4g and offers wireless connectivity. Furthermore, it has a polling rate that caps out at 8,000Hz. You also get up to 30K DPI and 750 IPS with its optical sensor. For battery life, it gets a maximum of 90 hours, but this is at 1,000Hz.

Pricing and availability

The Inzone H6 Air is available for purchase for RM899. Those interested in getting the headset can head over to the Sony official website. Meanwhile, the Glass Purple version of the Inzone Buds will only be available from 25 May 2026 onwards. Like the headset, the TWS earbuds get an RM899 price tag. Finally, sales for the Fnatic Edition Mouse-A will begin on 29 June 2026. Price-wise, the mouse will set you back RM749.

(Source: Sony press release)